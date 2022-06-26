|
26.06.2022 17:35:35
Essential services websites in UK ‘should be accessible to all’
Exclusive: group of charities say that protections are needed to stop people being excluded onlineThe design of websites and apps vital for daily tasks, from car parking to booking NHS appointments, should be regulated to prevent digital exclusion among millions of people struggling with life online, campaigners say.The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), a coalition of charities, is calling for greater help for an estimated 11 million UK citizens lacking digital life skills and believes “basic, inclusive design requirements must be enforced for all essential services”. Continue reading...
