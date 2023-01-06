Essentra Q4 LFL Revenue Down, Sees Revenue Growth In FY22; Adj. Profit In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Essentra plc (ESNT.L, FLRAF), a provider of essential components and solutions, Friday reported that its fourth-quarter continuing business revenue declined around 3 percent from last year, on a like-for-like or LFL trading day adjusted basis.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects to deliver LFL revenue growth on a continuing operations basis of around 6.5 percent. Further, adjusted operating profit remains in line with the Board's expectations.

In its pre-close trading update for the year 2022, the company noted that the business saw slower global economic growth in the fourth quarter as anticipated, with toughening market headwinds. Performance in the quarter has varied by region.

Looking ahead, the firm continues to monitor the macro-economic outlook and is focused on maintaining profit margins.

Essentra is scheduled to report its full year results on March 22.

As previously guided, the Board confirmed its intention to return approximately 150 million pounds to shareholders in the first quarter.