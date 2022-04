Essex Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) (the "Company”) announced today its first quarter 2022 earnings results and related business activities.

Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO”), and Core FFO per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are detailed below.

Three Months Ended March 31, % 2022 2021 Change Per Diluted Share Net Income $1.12 $2.59 -56.8% Total FFO $3.36 $3.23 4.0% Core FFO $3.37 $3.07 9.8%

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022 of $1.12, compared to $2.59 in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is largely attributed to a gain on sale recorded in the prior-year period.

Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 9.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021, exceeding the midpoint of the guidance range by $0.07 due to better-than-expected operating results.

Achieved same-property revenues and net operating income ("NOI”) growth of 6.5% and 7.3%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021. On a sequential basis, same-property revenues and NOI improved 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

Increased the dividend by 5.3% to an annual distribution of $8.80 per common share, the Company’s 28th consecutive annual increase.

Recognized $17.1 million of earned promote interest as part of the amendment and extension of the Company’s joint venture, Wesco III, LLC ("Wesco III”).

Subsequent to quarter end, reinvested approximately $37.2 million of promote interest as a part of the amendment and extension of the Company’s joint venture, Wesco IV, LLC ("Wesco IV”), increasing the Company’s ownership stake in the joint venture to 65.1%.

Increased full-year 2022 earnings guidance: Increased full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance by $0.11 at the midpoint to a range of $4.79 to $5.15. Increased full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.25 at the midpoint to a range of $13.77 to $14.13. Raised the midpoint of full-year same-property revenues and NOI by 0.85% and 1.25%, respectively.



"Our first quarter results reflect improving market conditions in our Northern California and Seattle regions, and continued strength in Southern California, leading to the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential Core FFO and same-property revenue improvement. Exceptional job growth throughout the Essex markets and implementation of return-to-office mandates at the largest technology companies are contributing to the strong demand for housing. Given the strong start to the year and improved delinquency collections, we are pleased to announce an increase to our full year guidance ranges for same-property revenues, NOI, and Core FFO per share,” commented Michael J. Schall, President and CEO of the Company.

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, by submarket for the Company:

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021 % of Total Revenue Change Revenue Change Q1 2022

Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County 8.5% 2.4% 18.7% Orange County 8.8% -0.2% 11.0% San Diego County 11.4% 5.6% 8.7% Ventura County 5.0% -0.8% 3.8% Total Southern California 8.8% 2.1% 42.2% Northern California Santa Clara County 3.1% 3.1% 18.6% Alameda County 4.1% 2.1% 8.3% San Mateo County 1.8% 4.5% 4.7% Contra Costa County 3.2% 0.3% 5.5% San Francisco 5.7% 5.5% 2.8% Total Northern California 3.4% 2.8% 39.9% Seattle Metro 8.5% 3.2% 17.9% Same-Property Portfolio 6.5% 2.6% 100.0%

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in same-property revenue on a year-over-year and sequential basis for the first quarter of 2022.

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Same-Property Revenue Components $ Amount

(in Millions) % Contribution $ Amount (in Millions) % Contribution Prior-Period Same-Property Revenues $ 334.4 $ 347.4 Scheduled Rents 15.3 4.6% 5.2 1.5% Delinquencies -0.6 -0.2% -1.1 -0.3% Cash Concessions 7.1 2.1% 3.6 1.0% Vacancy -1.8 -0.5% 0.6 0.2% Other Income 1.9 0.6% 0.6 0.2% Q1 2022 Same-Property Revenues/Change $ 356.3 6.5% $ 356.3 2.6%

Year-Over-Year Change Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 8.8% 5.4% 10.4% Northern California 3.4% 4.5% 2.9% Seattle Metro 8.5% 4.2% 10.7% Same-Property Portfolio 6.5% 4.8% 7.3%

Sequential Change Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 2.1% 1.6% 2.3% Northern California 2.8% 3.3% 2.6% Seattle Metro 3.2% 4.8% 2.5% Same-Property Portfolio 2.6% 2.9% 2.4% Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Southern California 96.3% 96.2% 96.7% Northern California 96.5% 96.1% 96.7% Seattle Metro 95.9% 95.7% 96.6% Same-Property Portfolio 96.3% 96.1% 96.7%

Investment Activity

Real Estate

In January 2022, Wesco VI, LLC ("Wesco VI”), a joint venture in which the Company owns a 50% interest, acquired a 379-unit apartment home community located in Woodland Hills, CA for a total contract price of $183.0 million.

In March 2022, the Wesco III, LLC ("Wesco III”) joint venture operating agreement was amended to extend the venture. As part of the amendment, the Company received a cash payment for promote income of $17.1 million which has been included in Net Income and Total FFO but has been excluded from Core FFO. The Company’s ownership interest in the joint venture will remain at 50%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Wesco IV, LLC ("Wesco IV”) joint venture operating agreement was amended to extend the venture. As part of the amendment, the Company and joint venture partner agreed that the Company earned a promote interest of approximately $37.2 million. The Company agreed to contribute the earned promote interest to the joint venture, resulting in an increase in the Company’s ownership interest in Wesco IV to 65.1%.

Other Investments

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company originated three preferred equity investments totaling $29.5 million at a weighted average return of 10.0%. Two of the preferred equity investments comprising $17.0 million were fully funded at closing, and the third is expected to be fully funded by the third quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company received cash proceeds of $106.9 million from the full redemption of two preferred equity investments and partial redemption of two preferred equity investments. The Company recorded approximately $0.9 million of income from a prepayment penalty as the result of an early redemption, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company co-launched a new Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG”) focused "Housing Impact Fund” to be managed by RET Ventures ("RET”). The fund will focus on improving the environmental and social impact of residential properties by leveraging technologies on both new developments and existing apartment communities. The Company has a total commitment to the fund of $10.0 million.

Development Activity

During the first quarter of 2022, the final phase ("Phase IV”) of the Company’s Station Park Green development comprising 107 apartment homes located in San Mateo, CA, began leasing. As of April 22, 2022, it is 76% leased.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Common Stock

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program or repurchase any shares through its stock repurchase plan.

Balance Sheet

In January 2022, Wesco VI originated a $222.0 million secured term loan comprising four properties. The loan has been swapped to a fixed interest rate priced at 2.5% and matures in 2027.

In March 2022 and concurrent with the partnership extension, Wesco III refinanced three properties with a new $160.3 million secured term loan that matures in 2027. The loan is 65% swapped to a fixed interest rate of 2.8%, with the remaining variable portion priced at SOFR + 1.3%.

Subsequent to quarter end and concurrent with the partnership extension, Wesco IV refinanced five properties with a new $298.3 million secured term loan that matures in 2027. The secured term loan has a fixed interest rate priced at 2.8%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the borrowing spread on the Company’s $1.2 billion unsecured line of credit facility will be reduced by 2.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 0.75% as a result of achieving the Enhanced Sustainability Metric Target for 2021 as defined by the facility's sustainability-linked pricing component.

As of April 22, 2022, the Company has approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity via undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities, cash, and marketable securities.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release for Core FFO by $0.07 per diluted share.

The following table provides a reconciliation of first quarter 2022 Core FFO per diluted share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings release.

Per Diluted Share Guidance midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q1 2022 $ 3.30 NOI from consolidated communities 0.03 FFO from Co-Investments 0.03 G&A and other income 0.01 Core FFO per diluted share for Q1 2022 reported $ 3.37

The table below provides key changes to the Company’s 2022 full-year assumptions for Net Income, Total FFO, Core FFO, and same-property growth. For additional details regarding the Company’s 2022 assumptions, please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company has established a Core FFO guidance range per diluted share of $3.43 to $3.55.

2022 Full-Year Guidance

Previous Range Previous

Midpoint Revised Range Revised

Midpoint Change in

Midpoint Per Diluted Share Net Income $4.62 - $5.10 $4.86 $4.79 - $5.15 $4.97 $0.11 Total FFO $13.46 - $13.94 $13.70 $13.76 - $14.12 $13.94 $0.24 Core FFO $13.46 - $13.94 $13.70 $13.77 - $14.13 $13.95 $0.25 Same-Property Growth on a Cash-Basis(1) Revenues 7.0% to 8.5% 7.8% 8.1% to 9.1% 8.6% 0.85% Operating Expenses 3.5% to 4.5% 4.0% 3.5% to 4.5% 4.0% - NOI 8.0% to 10.8% 9.4% 9.7% to 11.6% 10.7% 1.25%

(1) The revised midpoint of the Company’s same-property revenues and NOI on a GAAP basis are 9.1% and 11.4%, respectively, representing a 85 and 125 basis point increase to the Company’s original guidance midpoints.

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT”), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as "Core FFO,” to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company’s core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company’s actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs’ calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company’s calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company’s calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2022 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 73,254 $ 168,444 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 133,533 128,587 Gains not included in FFO - (100,096) Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 18,115 14,729 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 2,563 5,947 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (353) (129) Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 227,112 $ 217,482 FFO per share – diluted $ 3.36 $ 3.23 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 8 $ 15 Deferred tax (benefit) expense on unconsolidated co-investments(1) (2,754) 508 Gain on sale of marketable securities (12,171) (2,611) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on marketable securities, net 24,585 (6,276) Provision for credit losses (62) 38 Equity loss (income) from non-core co-investments(2) 8,844 (1,627) Loss on early retirement of debt, net - 2,517 Loss on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment 86 3 Co-investment promote income (17,076) - Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments (858) (3,513) General and administrative and other, net 448 257 Insurance reimbursements, legal settlements, and other, net - (182) Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 228,162 $ 206,611 Core FFO per share – diluted $ 3.37 $ 3.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (3) 67,621,842 67,272,839

(1) Represents deferred tax (benefit) expense related to net unrealized gains or losses on technology co-investments. (2) Represents the Company’s share of co-investment loss (income) from technology co-investments. (3) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership”) into shares of the Company’s common stock and excludes DownREIT limited partnership units.

Net Operating Income ("NOI”) and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company’s consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company’s operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Earnings from operations $ 109,850 $ 197,381 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 10,172 9,013 Depreciation and amortization 133,533 128,587 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,689) (2,249) General and administrative 12,242 9,812 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 8 15 Gain on sale of real estate and land - (100,096) NOI 263,116 242,463 Less: Non-same property NOI (15,355) (11,580) Same-Property NOI $ 247,761 $ 230,883

