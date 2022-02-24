|
24.02.2022 22:15:00
Essex Announces Its 28th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5.3% increase to its annual cash dividend. This represents the 28th consecutive annual dividend increase. The Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $2.20 per share, payable on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022. On an annualized basis, the dividend represents a distribution of $8.80 per common share.
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time or 4:00 p.m. Eastern. Shareholders of record as of February 25, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Further information regarding how to access and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting will be contained in the proxy materials to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional 2 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
