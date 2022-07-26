|
26.07.2022 22:49:19
Essex Property Lowers FY22 EPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its second-quarter results on Tuesday, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revised its earnings guidance for the full year 2022.
Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $4.76 - $4.96 per share, FFO per share of $13.78 - $13.98, and Core FFO per share of $14.35 - $14.55.
Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.01 to $5.33 per share, FFO of $13.99 to $14.31 per share, and Core FFO of $14.00 to $14.32 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.15 per share for the year.
Previously, the company expected earnings of $4.62 to $5.10 per share, and FFO of $13.46 to $13.94.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!