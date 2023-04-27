|
27.04.2023 23:13:33
Essex Property Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $153.53 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $73.25 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $153.53 Mln. vs. $73.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.38 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.36 - $6.74
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!