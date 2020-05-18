Essex Property Trust Publishes Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has published its Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, recognizing the Company’s many Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) accomplishments through 2019. The report showcases the Company’s many achievements over the past 26 years as a public company and how it seeks to continuously improve in all aspects of ESG. The 2019 report also highlights the Company’s initial response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our decade-long commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility gives us a competitive advantage, adding an investment opportunity that adds value for shareholders. Furthermore, CSR creates an attractive workplace for our associates to develop their careers, provides quality homes for our residents, supports our local communities, and aids the protection of the environment,” said Michael J. Schall, Essex’s President and CEO.

The 2019 report can be accessed on the internet at: www.essex.com; click on Investors and then Corporate Social Responsibility.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 250 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005746/en/