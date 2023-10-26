26.10.2023 22:53:40

Essex Property Trust Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $87.3 million or $1.36 per share, compared with $92.8 million or $1.43 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $245.4 million or $3.69 per share, compared with $232.1 million or 3.45 per share last year.

Core FFO for the quaretr were $251.3 million or $3.78 per share, compared to $248.6 million or $3.69 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.42 per share.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects Core FFO per share of $3.73 to $3.85.

For the full year 2023, the company now expects earnings of $6.69 to $6.81 per share, FFO of $15.10 to $15.22 per share, and Core FFO of $14.94 to $15.06 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $6.74 to $6.98 per share, FFO of $15.13 to $15.37 per share, and Core FFO of $14.88 to $15.12 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trustmehr Nachrichten