03.03.2022 22:15:00
Essex Property Trust to Present at The 2022 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that Michael J. Schall, President and CEO, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at the 2022 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference held in Hollywood, FL on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
To listen to the panel, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the event. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investors section of the Company’s website.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional 2 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
