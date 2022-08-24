|
24.08.2022 03:19:58
Essilor Agrees To Pay $16.4 Mln To Settle Kickback Allegations
(RTTNews) - Essilor International, Essilor of America Inc., Essilor Laboratories of America Inc. and Essilor Instruments USA agreed to pay $16.4 million to settle allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by causing claims to be submitted to Medicare and Medicaid that resulted from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.
Essilor manufactures, markets and distributes optical lenses and equipment used to produce optical lenses.
The United States alleged that between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2016, Essilor knowingly and willfully offered or paid remuneration to eye care providers, such as optometrists and ophthalmologists, to induce those providers to order and purchase Essilor products for their patients, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.
The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering or paying anything of value to induce the referral of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other federally-funded programs.
Under the settlement, Essilor entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.
The agreement requires that Essilor hire an independent review organization to review its systems, policies, processes and procedures for ensuring that any discounts, rebates, or other reductions in price offered to providers comply with the Anti-Kickback Statute.
The agreement also requires Essilor to implement a new written review and approval process to ensure all existing and new discount arrangements comply with the Anti-Kickback Statute.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: ATX und DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen starten freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
In Wien fällt der Handel freundlich aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag höher. Die US-Börsen legen eine freundliche Handelseröffnung hin. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.