|
22.11.2023 18:00:00
EssilorLuxottica and Moncler announce an exclusive licensing agreement
ESSILORLUXOTTICA
AND MONCLER
ANNOUNCE AN
EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT
Charenton-le-Pont, France and Milan, Italy (November 22, 2023 – 6:00 pm CET) – EssilorLuxottica and Moncler have announced today the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement that includes the design, production, and global distribution of Moncler eyewear.
The agreement will be in effect from January 2024 until December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for an additional five years. The first Moncler Lunettes collection produced with EssilorLuxottica will be Fall-Winter 2024, available from September 2024.
Leveraging EssilorLuxottica’s consolidated experience and constant innovation, the partnership will further elevate the Moncler Lunettes collections, known for their perfect blend of functionality and contemporary aesthetics, with a mix of frames suitable for both city and mountain living.
Moncler Lunettes new eyewear will be available at Moncler boutiques and moncler.com, EssilorLuxottica stores, and through selected opticians worldwide.
Remo Ruffini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moncler S.p.A., commented: "With the introduction of the new Moncler Lunettes collections, Moncler's style will seamlessly merge with EssilorLuxottica's know-how in eyewear, delivering a product at the forefront of design, innovation, and quality.”
Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica, stated: "We have long admired Moncler as a brand that shares our equal passion for innovation and style, not to mention our ‘born in the mountains’ heritage. Our teams are thrilled to embark on this journey to design and develop a unique eyewear collection that truly reflects the special Moncler brand.”
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|177,72
|-0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.