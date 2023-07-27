EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program

Charenton-le-Pont, France (27 July 2023- 08:00 am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of its share buyback program reflecting the Group’s confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects.

With a view to implementing this share buyback program, EssilorLuxottica has granted a mandate to an investment services provider for the purchase of up to 3,500,000 EssilorLuxottica shares, depending on market conditions, over a period starting from today, 27July 2023, up until 31st March 2024.

The shares so acquired are intended to be awarded or transferred to employees and corporate directors of EssilorLuxottica and affiliated companies, especially in the context of profit-sharing plans, bonus and performance share awards, stock option plans, and employee share ownership plans.



EssilorLuxottica launches this share buyback program in accordance to the 13th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of 17 May 20231.

Footnote

1 A description of this share buyback program is available on EssilorLuxottica's website under Regulatory Information.

