14.02.2024 18:00:00

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new Board

Charenton-le-Pont, France (February 14, 2024 – 6:00pm) – During its meeting today, EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors decided to propose the re-appointment of all current Directors to the next Annual General Meeting to be held on April 30, 2024.

To ensure continuity of the Board of Directors’ work in the future, it is proposed to progressively implement a staggering of the Directors’ terms of office and to appoint as Directors:

  • For a three-year term
    • Francesco Milleri
    • Paul du Saillant
    • Jean-Luc Biamonti
    • Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette

  • For a two-year term
    • Romolo Bardin
    • José Gonzalo
    • Virginie Mercier-Pitre
    • Mario Notari
    • Swati Piramal
    • Cristina Scocchia
    • Nathalie von Siemens
    • Andrea Zappia

Using this staggered approach, as of 2026 the Board of Directors will be partly renewed every year and fully renewed at the end of a three-year period. The mandates of Margot Bard and Sébastien Brown, Directors representing employees, will end on September 21, 2024 when the Group’s Works Council will appoint two Directors representing employees for a three-year term.

"I’m pleased with the outstanding work that our Board of Directors has done over the past three years. Our Directors’ extensive background, their international experience as well as their personal and professional attributes have been of great value to EssilorLuxottica. I’d like to thank the Nomination and Compensation Committee and our Board today for their unanimous decisions which will be submitted to our shareholders for their vote. Also, I’d like to thank our Board members for their renewed commitment as I’m confident they would continue to make invaluable contributions to the success of our Group in the years to come,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EssilorLuxottica 187,02 -0,95% EssilorLuxottica

