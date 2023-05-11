|
11.05.2023 18:00:00
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of April 30, 2023
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of April 30, 2023
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 11, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of April 30, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|April 30, 2023
|Shares outstanding
|447,700,8271
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|445,255,992
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|447,700,827
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.
For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.
1Including 12,594
shares delivered but not yet registered as of April 30, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|02.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|185,86
|0,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.