12.09.2024 18:00:00

EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of August 31, 2024

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of August 31, 2024

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (September 12, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – As of August 31, 2024, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

 August 31, 2024
Shares outstanding457,321,2611
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)455,561,025
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)457,321,261

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 2,970 shares delivered but not yet registered as of August 31, 2024.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen

02.09.24 EssilorLuxottica Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.24 EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.08.24 EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.08.24 EssilorLuxottica Kaufen DZ BANK
26.07.24 EssilorLuxottica Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EssilorLuxottica 208,70 -0,52% EssilorLuxottica

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich im Freitagshandel freundlich zeigen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigen am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen