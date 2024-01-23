|
23.01.2024 18:00:00
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of December 31, 2023
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of December 31, 2023
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton-le-Pont, France (January 23, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – As of December 31, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|December 31, 2023
|Shares outstanding
|453,847,2151
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|452,043,361
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|453,847,215
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.
For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.
1Including 13,295
shares delivered but not yet registered as of December
31, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment
