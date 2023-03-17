17.03.2023 18:00:00

EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of February 28, 2023

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of February 28, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 17, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of February 28, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

 February 28, 2023
Shares outstanding          447,691,2391
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)445,350,656
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)447,691,239

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 3,006 shares delivered but not yet registered as of February 28, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

Attachment


