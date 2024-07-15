15.07.2024 18:00:00

EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2024

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of June 30, 2024

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 15, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – As of June 30, 2024, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

 June 30, 2024
Shares outstanding457,320,7501
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)455,572,074
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)457,320,750

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 2,459 shares delivered but not yet registered as of June 30, 2024.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

