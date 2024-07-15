|
15.07.2024 18:00:00
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2024
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of June 30, 2024
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 15, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – As of June 30, 2024, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|June 30, 2024
|Shares outstanding
|457,320,7501
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|455,572,074
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|457,320,750
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.
For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.
1Including 2,459
shares delivered but not yet registered as of June
30, 2024.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
|
09.07.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel EssilorLuxottica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in EssilorLuxottica von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert EssilorLuxottica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in EssilorLuxottica von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|STOXX-Handel STOXX 50 beendet die Freitagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Euronext-Handel So steht der CAC 40 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|05.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|04.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|04.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|04.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.24
|EssilorLuxottica Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.06.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.06.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.24
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|199,65
|-1,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt präsentierten sich am Montag leichter. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Montag leichte Zuschläge. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil zu Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.