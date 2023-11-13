13.11.2023 18:30:00

EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of October 31, 2023

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of October 31, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (November 13, 2023 - 6:30 pm) – As of October 31, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

  October 31, 2023
Shares outstanding 453,623,5011
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 451,245,329
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 453,623,501

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 11,036 shares delivered but not yet registered as of October 31, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen

23.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
20.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EssilorLuxottica 176,26 0,78% EssilorLuxottica

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen