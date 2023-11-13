|
13.11.2023 18:30:00
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of October 31, 2023
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of October 31, 2023
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton-le-Pont, France (November 13, 2023 - 6:30 pm) – As of October 31, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|October 31, 2023
|Shares outstanding
|453,623,5011
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|451,245,329
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|453,623,501
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.
For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.
1Including 11,036
shares delivered but not yet registered as of October
31, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|176,26
|0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.