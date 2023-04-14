|
EssilorLuxottica: First-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call Invitation
Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our First-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call on:
Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6:30 pm CEST
Please note that both the Press Release publication and the Conference Call start have been moved to the evening time, i.e. 6:00 pm CEST for the Press Release and 6:30 pm CEST for the Conference Call.
Dial-in telephone access
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):
https://aiti.capitalaudiohub.com/essilorluxottica/reg.html
If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.
Live webcast
You can watch the presentation at the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-35663/en
The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CEST on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.
Attachment
