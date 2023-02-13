|
13.02.2023 18:18:08
EssilorLuxottica: Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
Full-Year
2022 Results
Conference Call Invitation
Mr Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mr Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call on:
Thursday, February 23, 2022, at 10:30 am CET
Dial-in telephone access:
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):
https://aiti.capitalaudiohub.com/essilorluxottica/reg.html
If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing name, surname, and company.
Live webcast:
You can watch the presentation at the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-34882/en
A press release reporting the results will be released at 7 am CET on the same day, and a presentation will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|09.02.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.02.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.02.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.23
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|170,40
|1,01%