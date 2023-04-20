EssilorLuxottica: Q1 2023 Revenue - Solid start to the year

Q1 2023 Revenue

Solid start to the year

Group ’s revenue at Euro 6,15 1 m illion, up 9.7 % vs 202 2

Growing 8. 6 % at constant exchange rates 1 versus the best quarter of last year

North America and EMEA up high-single digit 1 , APAC and Latin America up double digits 1

All regions accelerating 1 versus the fourth quarter of last year

Comparable-store sales 2 growing high-single digit , with former GV banners outpacing

Commitment to set near-term science-based emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi

Charenton-le-Pont, France (April 20, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2023 reached Euro 6,151 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.6% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2022 (+9.7% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented:

"We’re very pleased to start the year with another strong quarter, every region and channel contributing to our performance. What’s even more satisfying is the way in which we achieved it. Sustainability is at the heart of our strategy and our key focus in 2023. We continue to deliver on our "Eyes on the Planet” pillars while supporting the long-term growth of the industry.

We started the year with a commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets in line with the SBTi criteria. We have also announced a new agreement with ERG for the supply of electricity produced from a repowered wind farm in Sicily - covering half of our energy needs in Italy. Our current and future investments in renewable energy will help propel us towards carbon neutrality in Europe this year and globally by 2025.

Together with our ambition to help eliminate uncorrected poor vision for hundreds of millions of people in underserved communities, this is providing a sense of purpose for our people, bringing our stakeholders along for the journey.”

