22.04.2022 07:23:48
EssilorLuxottica Q1 Revenue Up 11.5% At Constant Exchange Rates On Comparable Basis
(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported first quarter consolidated revenue of 5.61 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 33.1% at constant exchange rates, or up 38.1% at current exchange rates. On a comparable basis, revenue grew by 11.5% at constant exchange rates, or up 15.7% at current exchange rates.
Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica, said: "We're very pleased to report a strong start to the year, with a solid performance in all regions and divisions showing positive results. The fast-pace integration of GrandVision represents a meaningful milestone in our journey as a vertically integrated network company, committed to growing the industry for all stakeholders."
