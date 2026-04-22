EssilorLuxottica Q1 Revenues Up 10.8%

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY.PK, ESLOF.PK, EL.PA, ESL.DE) on Wednesday announced that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2026 reached 7,127 million euros, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.8% at constant exchange rates compared to 6,848 million euros in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue grew 4.1% at current exchange rates.

Professional Solutions recorded revenue of 3,362 million euros, up 10.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025, while Direct to Consumer recorded revenue of Euro 3,764 million, up 10.7%.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica, commented: "With the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, we once again demonstrate the strength and relevance of our strategy and our ability to deliver against it. We continued to drive robust momentum across all regions and businesses, driven by the enduring solidity of our vision care and eyewear activities and a steady pipeline of innovation."

Looking forward, the company said that over the next five years, it is planning to deliver a solid growth of its total revenue and a broadly aligned growth of the adjusted operating profit.