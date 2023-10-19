EssilorLuxottica: Q3/9M 2023 Revenue - Sales up 7.2% year-to-date at constant currency

Q3/9M 2023 Revenue

Sales up 7.2% year-to-date at constant currency1

Keeping the pace of a sound growth

Group’s revenue up 5.2% in Q3 at constant exchange rates 1

North America in line with the second quarter, supported by optical

EMEA strong, driven by Professional Solutions and optical retail

Varilux XR ramping up nicely, Stellest doubled in China

Swarovski off to a promising start

Ray-Ban Meta launched, the next generation of smart glasses

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 19, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 totaled Euro 6,294 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.2% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the third quarter of 2022 (-1.6% at current exchange rates).

"We first would like to express our heartfelt solidarity with our colleagues in Israel and their families, as well as with all those suffering from the devastating situation.

Our Company, like our people, is incredibly resilient. This past quarter, every business and geography in our Group contributed to the sound growth, with recent launches like the Varilux XR series and Swarovski gaining traction. The bold and transformational approach we promised to take at EssilorLuxottica is being realized today through initiatives like Ray-Ban Meta, Nuance Audio and Helix – these moves will light the way for the industry for many years to come. We are doubling down on our strengths, including our operations footprint, with a new plant in Rayong, Thailand, that truly showcases the EssilorLuxottica vision with frames and lenses under the same roof. This is a significant step in our commitment to better address the growing global visual care needs while expanding and balancing our geographical footprint.

We are confident and proud to bring every one of our colleagues and partners along on this journey with us”, commented Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively Chairman and CEO and Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

