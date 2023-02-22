



EssilorLuxottica renews license agreement for Target Optical





Charenton-le-Pont, France (22 February 2023) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that it has renewed its licensing agreement with Target Corporation (Target), a Minneapolis-based retailer serving guests at nearly 2,000 stores across the U.S. and at Target. c om , for the operation and management of Target Optical within Target stores. The multi-year agreement became effective on February 12, 2023.

Target Optical, one of the leading omnichannel optical retailers in the U.S., provides comprehensive eyecare services for more than 1.5 million Target guests each year. Target Optical offers eye exams delivered by trusted and experienced optometrists and a wide selection of prescription eyewear and sunglasses from the world’s leading brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Transitions. Target Optical currently has more than 560 locations nationwide in addition to digital offerings at TargetOptical.com.

