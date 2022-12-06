|
06.12.2022 09:08:15
EssilorLuxottica Signs Licensing Deal To Offer Swarovski Eyewear
(RTTNews) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) announced Tuesday that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with Austrian Jewellery and Accessory Brand Swarovski for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Swarovski Eyewear.
The deal will be effective until December 31, 2028, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first collection under the agreement will be available on the market from September 2023.
The company noted that Swarovski Eyewear, which features designs inspired by the brand's jewelry families, complements its extraordinary jewelry, home décor and accessories collections.
The first collection, which will be developed under the leadership of Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, will be launched in time for the FW23 season.
Alexis Nasard, CEO of Swarovski, said the deal is in-line with our LUXignite strategy, and is a natural partnership.
Further, Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica said, "We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulse fehlen: US-Börsen gehen tiefer in den Feierabend -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Märkte in Fernost am Dienstag.