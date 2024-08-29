NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY

IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE

This press release does not constitute a solicitation nor an offer to purchase the Bonds (as such term is defined below) in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”)). The Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the Securities Act. EssilorLuxottica does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the Bonds in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the Bonds in the United States.

The Bonds were offered only to qualified investors as defined by Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II”). The Bonds may not be offered or sold to retail investors. No Key Information Document under Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, "PRIIPS Regulation”) has been nor will be prepared.

For the purposes of this provision the expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or both) of the following:

(i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) MiFID II; or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.

EssilorLuxottica: successful Euro 2 billion bond issuance at 2.99%1

Paris, France (August 29, 2024 – 7:45 pm CEST) – EssilorLuxottica (rated A2 stable by Moody’s and A stable by S&P) successfully launched today a bond issuance for a total amount of Euro 2 billion with tenors of 4.5 and 7.5 years, carrying respectively a coupon of 2.875% and 3.00% (the "Bonds") with an average rate after hedging of 2.99%.

The order book peaked close to Euro 5 billion, attracting quality institutional investors, demonstrating high confidence in EssilorLuxottica’s business model and credit profile.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on September 5, 2024.

Notes

1 Average rate after hedging.

Attachment