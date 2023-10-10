Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.10.2023 18:00:00

EssilorLuxottica: Third-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call Invitation

Third-Quarter 2023 Revenue
Conference Call Invitation

Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Third-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call on:

Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 6:30 pm CEST

Dial-in telephone access:

If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):

https://aiti.capitalaudiohub.com/essilorluxottica/reg.html

If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation at the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-38398/en

The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CEST on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.

Attachment


