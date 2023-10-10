|
10.10.2023 18:00:00
EssilorLuxottica: Third-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call Invitation
Third-Quarter 2023 Revenue
Conference Call Invitation
Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Third-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call on:
Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 6:30 pm CEST
Dial-in telephone access:
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):
https://aiti.capitalaudiohub.com/essilorluxottica/reg.html
If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.
Live webcast:
You can watch the presentation at the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-38398/en
The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CEST on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.
Attachment
