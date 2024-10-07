|
07.10.2024 18:00:00
EssilorLuxottica: Third-Quarter 2024 Revenue Conference Call Invitation
Third-Quarter 2024 Revenue
Conference Call Invitation
Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Third-Quarter 2024 Revenue Conference Call on:
Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 6:30 pm CEST
Dial-in telephone access:
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):
https://aiti.capitalaudiohub.com/essilorluxottica/reg.html
If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.
Live webcast:
You can watch the presentation at the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-40578/en
The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CEST on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|08.10.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.10.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.24
|EssilorLuxottica Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.24
|EssilorLuxottica Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.24
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.08.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|213,70
|0,19%