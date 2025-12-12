12.12.2025 12:05:03

EssilorLuxottica To Acquire Signifeye To Bolster Presence In Belgium

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY.PK, ESLOF.PK, EL.PA, ESL.DE), a manufacturer of ophthalmic care tools, announced on Friday that it is set to acquire Signifeye, an ophthalmology patient care provider operating 15 eye centres and clinics in the Flanders region of Belgium.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. However, financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica, added, "By combining our medical and scientific innovation capabilities with Signifeye's proven clinical excellence, we can meaningfully enhance the patient experience and empower people to live their best lives."

Recently in October, EssilorLuxottica completed the acquisition of Optegra, a rapidly expanding European ophthalmology business operating more than 70 eye care clinics and diagnostic centres across the UK, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.

EssilorLuxottica shares were trading 0.42% lower at 283.70 euros in the Paris market.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen