EssilorLuxottica To Acquire Signifeye To Bolster Presence In Belgium

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY.PK, ESLOF.PK, EL.PA, ESL.DE), a manufacturer of ophthalmic care tools, announced on Friday that it is set to acquire Signifeye, an ophthalmology patient care provider operating 15 eye centres and clinics in the Flanders region of Belgium.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. However, financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica, added, "By combining our medical and scientific innovation capabilities with Signifeye's proven clinical excellence, we can meaningfully enhance the patient experience and empower people to live their best lives."

Recently in October, EssilorLuxottica completed the acquisition of Optegra, a rapidly expanding European ophthalmology business operating more than 70 eye care clinics and diagnostic centres across the UK, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.

EssilorLuxottica shares were trading 0.42% lower at 283.70 euros in the Paris market.