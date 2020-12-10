Essity announces proposal to increase ownership in Asaleo Care Limited

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity Aktiebolag (publ) ("Essity") today announced that Essity has made a non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of the hygiene company Asaleo Care Limited ("Asaleo") for the acquisition of additional shares in Asaleo for a consideration of AUD 1.26 per share. Asaleo is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Essity is the largest shareholder of Asaleo, currently holding 36.2% of the shares. Asaleo's current market capitalization on ASX is AUD 549m, based on the closing market price 1.01 AUD on 9 December 2020.

There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, that a formal binding proposal will be submitted, or that a transaction will be undertaken.

The proposal is not subject to financing conditions. Essity will finance its acquisition of shares through own funds.

Beyond what is communicated in this press release, Essity will not make any further comments on the proposal at this time

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 03:15 CET on December 10, 2020.

