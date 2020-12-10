|
10.12.2020 03:44:00
Essity announces proposal to increase ownership in Asaleo Care Limited
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity Aktiebolag (publ) ("Essity") today announced that Essity has made a non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of the hygiene company Asaleo Care Limited ("Asaleo") for the acquisition of additional shares in Asaleo for a consideration of AUD 1.26 per share. Asaleo is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Essity is the largest shareholder of Asaleo, currently holding 36.2% of the shares. Asaleo's current market capitalization on ASX is AUD 549m, based on the closing market price 1.01 AUD on 9 December 2020.
There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, that a formal binding proposal will be submitted, or that a transaction will be undertaken.
The proposal is not subject to financing conditions. Essity will finance its acquisition of shares through own funds.
Beyond what is communicated in this press release, Essity will not make any further comments on the proposal at this time
NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 03:15 CET on December 10, 2020.
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-announces-proposal-to-increase-ownership-in-asaleo-care-limited,c3252130
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3252130/1346530.pdf
Essity announces proposal to increase ownership in Asaleo Care Limited
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-announces-proposal-to-increase-ownership-in-asaleo-care-limited-301190007.html
SOURCE Essity
Nachrichten zu Essity AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.20
|Ausblick: Essity Registered B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Essity Registered B stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.20
|Ausblick: Essity Registered B veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Essity Registered B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.20
|Ausblick: Essity Registered B zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.19