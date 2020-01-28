Essity raises EUR 300m in the bond market

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has today raised EUR 300m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The reoffering yield for the bond was 0.58% with a maturity on February 3, 2030, corresponding to mid swaps +0.58 percentage points.

The bond issue was oversubscribed and the bonds were subsequently placed with 93 investors.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to finance operations.

BofA Securities, Commerzbank and SEB acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:45 CET on January 28, 2020.

