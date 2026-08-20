Essity To Buy Kenvue's Feminine Care Business In Brazil For $284 Mln

(RTTNews) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST, ETTYF, ESSITY_A.ST, ESSITY_B.ST), a Swedish hygiene and health products company, said that it has inked a deal to acquire feminine care business of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) in Brazil for $284 million on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition will boost Essity's position in feminine care market in Latin America.

Ulrika Kolsrud, CEO of Essity, said: "With this acquisition we establish a strong position in feminine care in Brazil and it marks another step in our strategy to grow in our most value-creating categories. Brazil represents a significant growth opportunity in hygiene and health, where we already hold a leading position in incontinence products."

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2027. The acquisition is structured as an asset purchase from certain Kenvue subsidiaries and includes ownership of the Carefree, Sempre Livre and o.b. brands, and others.