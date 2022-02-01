Establish and Maintain a Successful Compliance and Ethics Program with SCCE's New Edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of TheComplete Compliance and Ethics Manual—a trusted resource written by more than 90 compliance and ethics professionals.

This manual provides detailed analyses of critical aspects of a compliance and ethics program, and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.

Newly updated for 2022, The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual contains 80 comprehensive articles and is organized to help you quickly find the information you need.



New content includes:

Compliance in remote and hybrid environments

Antitrust compliance programs evaluated by the DOJ

OFAC's framework for compliance commitments

ESG leadership

Data safekeeping and the European Union



Updated content in 41 areas, including:

Creating a code of conduct

Communicating values across cultures

Board engagement, training, and reporting

Hotline and whistleblowing reporting

Employee discipline and compliance

Third-party risk management

Anti-corruption and anti-bribery

Conflicts of interest

Personal device policies and practices

Social media compliance

Artificial intelligence and corporate compliance

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle. The online version of TheComplete Compliance and Ethics Manual is provided through COSMOS®, SCCE's online content platform, which contains powerful search capabilities that allow users to easily access the information they seek.

To purchase or learn more, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/CCEM



About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves over 6,700 members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

