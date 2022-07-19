Establishment Labs Releases 2021 Sustainability Review

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced publication of its 2021 Sustainability Review to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the company’s public listing on NASDAQ.

"Our company was founded to transform the legacy of an industry through a unique commitment to women’s health and wellbeing. On the fourth anniversary of our listing on NASDAQ, we are unveiling our vision to build a new industry where we support women empowered with the freedom to make informed decisions in the journey of breast health and wellness,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and CEO of Establishment Labs. "We are presenting our 2021 Sustainability Review as an exercise in transparency, so that all of our stakeholders can review our progress with this vision and our efforts in support of environmental and social issues in our communities.”

Among the topics included in the 2021 Sustainability Review are:

References to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards for Energy Consumption, Emissions, and Health and Safety topics as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the United Nations resolution ‘The 2030 Agenda’.



An assessment of the company’s ongoing environmental efforts, including the recertification of its headquarters and manufacturing facilities as carbon neutral according to the Costa Rican national program.



Highlights from the company’s efforts in promoting women’s health and well-being, including its patient advocacy efforts, its support of breast cancer awareness and breast reconstruction, the launch of Motiva Flora ® and JOY ® with Ergonomix2, and other programs and initiatives.



and JOY with Ergonomix2, and other programs and initiatives. The publication of landmark breast implant surface research in Nature Biomedical Engineering demonstrating how the Motiva ® SmoothSilk ® surface significantly reduced foreign-body response compared to implants with high degrees of roughness or completely smooth surfaces that were included in the study.



SmoothSilk surface significantly reduced foreign-body response compared to implants with high degrees of roughness or completely smooth surfaces that were included in the study. A description of the company’s efforts to promote the development of its employees, including ensuring a safe work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



A review of the company’s 2021 financial performance, the groundbreaking ceremony of its new Sulàyöm Innovation Campus, its quality and regulatory activities, and an update on post-market surveillance clinical data.

The current and previous editions of the annual review can be found on the company’s website at: https://establishmentlabs.com/corporate-sustainability/.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants® that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, over 2.0 million Motiva Implants® have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora® tissue expander and Mía®, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants® are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

