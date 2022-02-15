Establishment Labs to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 1

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and use conference ID number 13725695. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants® that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, more than 2.0 million Motiva Implants® have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora® tissue expander and Motiva MIA®, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants® are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

