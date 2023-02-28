|
28.02.2023 14:00:00
Establishment Labs to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced that Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9:50 am Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva®, that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, over 2.5 million Motiva Implants® have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora® tissue expander and Mia Femtech™, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants® are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005119/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Establishment Labs Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Establishment Labs Hldgs Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Establishment Labs verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Establishment Labs Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Establishment Labs Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|66,50
|5,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltene Stimmung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Mittwochshandel im Minus ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab zwischenzeitliche Gewinne gegen Nachmittag ab und beendete den Handel ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street notiert unterhalb der gestrigen Schlusskurse. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.