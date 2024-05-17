Establishment of a new subsidiary of the group

AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces that a subsidiary company of the group, AS Pro Kapital Eesti, has established a new subsidiary, OÜ Pro Kapital Engineering. The new subsidiary will be active in residential and non-residential construction management.

The share capital of OÜ Pro Kapital Engineering is EUR 2 500, which upon the establishment of the company belongs 100% to AS Pro Kapital Eesti. The members of the management board of the new company are Edoardo Axel Preatoni, the CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and Andrus Laurits, the management board member of AS Pro Kapital Eesti.

The establishment of the subsidiary does not have an effect of the economic activity of the issuer.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp shall inform the investors through the Stock Exchange system additionally when further decisions have been made regarding the project.





Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee





