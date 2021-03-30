Estate123 Malaysia Launches Revamped Property Portal

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown property portal Estate123 has launched its revamped website, revealing a new, user-friendly interface and improved search experience for residential and commercial properties in Malaysia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the real estate industry in Malaysia hard, particularly for real estate agents who have had their income greatly affected since March 2020. Blanket lockdowns, restricted travel policies, and strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) have forced real estate agents to change their marketing strategies and make the switch to advertising properties online. As such, the founders of Estate123 decided to take advantage of the property market slowdown in 2020 to give the website a much-needed makeover and revamp it to cater to real estate agents going online to sell properties.

The new Estate123 website will continue the legacy of its predecessor by allowing members to post their property listings for free. "From the very beginning, our objective is a goodwill business model. The intention is to let members list their properties and get leads. We don't believe that listings should be charged," said Estate123 co-founder Joe Poh.

Estate123 may well be one of the first Malaysian property portals to prominently feature property videos in its listings. Besides the usual property details and photographs, agents can include up to three video links in their property listings, which will become the main feature when visitors view the page. With the rise in popularity of video-sharing apps, the best way to attract potential clients is to show property through a video tour.

Another unique point of the new Estate123 is that the founders have eschewed the idea of a separate mobile app for data security purposes, instead opting to make it mobile-friendly to fit all devices -- desktop, laptop, tablets, smartphones, and any device that can operate a web browser. This way, users' data can be protected and there is no need to download a separate app to use the website.

Part of the educational efforts by the Estate123 team include hosting webinars teaching agents how to utilise the website in this new norm, as well as various tips and tricks to improve their property listings and marketing materials. "We are also looking into providing additional services and features so that we can help our members to effectively use proptech to excel in their business," Poh added. The launch of the new website is only the beginning for Estate123, which takes into consideration constructive feedback from agents and members in its roadmap for more features ahead.

Real estate agents and those looking to purchase or rent property in Malaysia can visit the revamped Estate123 website at www.estate123.my. Registration is free and agents can post unlimited listings in the website, subject to Estate123's posting guidelines.

Estate123 is a Malaysia-based property portal that lists commercial and residential properties for sale, rent and auction. Buyers can search for their ideal Malaysia property, while real estate agents can list their properties to increase exposure and gain leads. Other facets of Estate123.com include its exclusive event space, Hangout123; curated e-commerce website, eStore123; and property management mobile app, Landlord123.

SOURCE Estate123.my