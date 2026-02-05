Estee Lauder Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook As Q2 Adj. EPS Tops View

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting solid performance in the fiscal 2026 first half. However, the company remains cautious amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and continued headwinds in key areas of its business.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.98 to $1.22 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share on sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and organic net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.39 to $1.65 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share on sales growth of 2 to 5 percent and organic net sales growth of 0 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.18 per share on revenue growth of 4.82 percent to $15.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it still estimates a net reduction in positions of 5,800 to 7,000, including approvals to date, under its ongoing restructuring program.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $162 million or $0.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $590 million or $1.64 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.89 per share, compared to $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 6 percent to $4.23 billion from $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales growth was 4 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.83 per share on revenues of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock of $0.35 per share, payable on March 16, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, EL is trading on the NYSE at $111.89, down $7.79 or 6.51 percent.

