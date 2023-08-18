Estee Lauder Guides FY24 Well Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, well above estimates, and provided outlook for the first quarter, well below estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.34 to $0.23 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.31 to $0.21 per share or $0.29 to $0.19 per share in constant currency, on reported and organic net sales decline of 12 to 10 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share on a revenue decline of 0.1 percent to $3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.43 to $3.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share on reported net sales growth of 5 to 7 percent, with organic net sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.36 per share on a sales decline of 10.9 percent to $15.81 billion for the year.

Separately, the company announced a quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock of $0.66 per share, payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

