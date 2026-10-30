Estée Lauder Companies Aktie

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WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044

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30.10.2026 14:58:17

Estee Lauder Partners With Microsoft To Advance Cloud, Data, AI

(RTTNews) - The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) announced Friday a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, data capabilities, and artificial intelligence adoption across the enterprise.

The collaboration will connect data and intelligent tools to support faster innovation, more efficient operations, and more relevant consumer experiences. This partnership is central to The Estee Lauder's One Operating Ecosystem, which integrates shared platforms, connected data, and strategic technology partners to enable consistent and scalable execution across the organization.

A primary focus of the expanded partnership involves advancing the company's Unified Data Platform through the Microsoft platform. Connecting data across brands, regions, channels, and functions will reduce duplication, enable reusable data products, and create more consistent access to data-driven insights.

The shared foundation will support three strategic priorities: New Capabilities & Growth, Decision Intelligence, and Productivity & Automation. Through strengthening its data foundation for an AI-enabled consumer ecosystem, Estee Lauder is investing in its Unified Consumer Data Platform to deepen understanding of consumer needs and preferences, enabling more personalized experiences.

To advance Decision Intelligence, the company is embedding AI in workflows and building a shared enterprise foundation that strengthens connectivity across functions. Estee Lauder is equipping employees with secure AI tools including Microsoft Copilot and automating repetitive, manual work so teams can focus on strategy, innovation, and higher-value decision-making.

The company has expanded Copilot across its global office-based workforce, reaching more than 14,000 employees. The long-term strategic partnership with Microsoft supports Estee Lauder's Beauty Reimagined strategy, bringing together technology, data, and AI to strengthen consumer centricity, accelerate innovation, improve productivity, and create sustainable value.

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Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder) 99,30 1,76% Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)
Microsoft Corp. 468,00 -1,08% Microsoft Corp.

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