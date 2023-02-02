|
02.02.2023 14:19:02
Estee Lauder Slashes FY23 Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 and provided outlook for the third quarter, well below estimates.
For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.37 to $0.47 per share on reported net sales decline of 14 to 12 percent, with organic net sales decline of 10 to 8 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.77 per share on a revenue decline of 1.5 percent to $4.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.44 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.87 to $5.02 per share on reported net sales decline of 7 to 5 percent, with organic net sales between down 2 percent and flat.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $7.04 to $7.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.23 to $7.38 per share on reported net sales decline of 8 to 6 percent, with organic net sales between flat and growth of 2 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $5.35 per share on a sales decline of 5.7 percent to $16.73 billion for the year.
Separately, the company announced a quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock of $0.66 per share, payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)
|247,90
|1,08%
