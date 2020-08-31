Esteemed ACES Awards 2020 names Everise CEO as an Outstanding Leader in Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and CEO of Everise, Sudhir Agarwal, was named as an Outstanding Leader in Asia by The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES), a prestigious accolade organized by MORS Group, that recognises inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates cross-industry and across Asia. Agarwal is a pioneer in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, having established Everise as a leading next-generation BPO company, generating hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue in just four years.

The ACES awards recognise successful companies and individuals in Asia across two domains: leadership and sustainability. The awards value and recognise services and achievements of businesses of any nature respected for their contributions to their communities and the world.

Known as a disruptor in the high-value BPO industry, Everise differentiates with efficiency. The company deploys with leading-edge technological solutions such as multilingual, native language voice intelligence solutions, AI-powered chatbots, virtual help desk assistants, and offers pre-release field and beta testing of connected devices, along with traditional call centre services.

BPO's are notorious for their high attrition, so from the get-go, Agarwal has been deeply invested in creating a "people-first" culture. Using a "We Are Everise" strategy, the company prioritises the welfare of employees and clients, promoting diversity and innovation.

To build Everise as it is today, Agarwal developed a strategic approach to offer three core solutions: customer experience (CX), product experience (PX), and digital experience (DX). Re-thinking the way BPO operates resulted in ground-breaking developments such as an AI-powered employee onboarding assistant, gamified agent performance analytics, voice bots for core industry verticals, and white-glove video product support.

Agarwal is well respected by his employees and under his leadership, Agarwal has been lauded with the People-Focused CEO of the Year award by Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Singapore Business Review (SBR) Management Excellence Awards 2020, Executive of the Year 2020 by Business Intelligence Group, and is recognised on the 30 Best Leaders to Watch 2020 list by Silicon Review.

"While I am greatly honoured to receive this award, it isn't just for me. The people that make up Everise are the real winners here," said Agarwal. "We have sought to create a people-first company and without them, we wouldn't be positioned where we are today."

