Esteemed Divorce Attorney Kelly Hollingsworth Takes Charge at Beal Law Firm Dallas-Park Cities Location

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Kelly Hollingsworth now leads Beal Law Firm's office off Sherry Lane in the Park Cities enclave of Dallas. Hollingsworth's 24 years of trial experience and strong understanding of business litigation lend a first-class approach to family law.

Prior to joining Beal Law Firm, Hollingsworth practiced at some of the most powerful firms in Dallas. Hollingsworth, who earned his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University and his law degree from Rutgers University, is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is licensed to practice in all federal and state courts in Texas. He is also licensed to practice before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. Having practiced criminal defense, personal injury, business litigation and family law has diversified the senior attorney to be able to effectively manage clients from all walks of life. He says it's his experiences in business litigation however that brought him to the exclusive practice of family law.

"I got into family law when a former business litigation client came to me saying he was dissatisfied with the selection of family lawyers he had been interviewing. I learned then that there was a place in the Dallas/Fort Worth family law market for lawyers with 'big firm' skills and credentials. I stayed in family law for the very same reason I went to law school, I wanted to make a difference in peoples' lives when they were facing adversity," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth prides himself on being meticulously prepared for every case and every conceivable conclusion; it's that dedication and commitment to excellence coupled with his unique experience that make him the ideal principal attorney to support the firm's growth initiative in the coming years.

Beal Law Firm, founded by Eric Beal, originated in North Texas nearly three decades ago. With attention to detail and outstanding client service as the paramount focus, Beal has set out to expand the range of his firm's services by extending hours of operation, broadening modes of communication and adding locations around Texas. In addition to the Park Cities location, Beal Law Firm's offices can be found in Southlake, Texas, downtown Fort Worth and San Antonio with more expected to open soon. Working outside the normal 8 AM to 5 PM and in-person meetings is also vital to the firm to facilitate the varying schedules and preferences of their clientele. All Beal Law Firm locations offer video and phone consultations and flexible hours as an alternative to regular in-office, business-hour meetings.

The attorneys at the Beal Law Firm locations handle divorce and custody cases in counties throughout Texas. Hollingsworth hopes this added setting in the heart of the Highland Park/Preston Hollow/University Park region of Dallas will make them more accessible to those needing family law help.

About Beal Law Firm:

Beal Law Firm exclusively handles cases relating to divorce, custody, child support, adoption, modification and other matters of family law all over the state of Texas. Senior attorneys of the firm, Eric Beal and Constance Mims, are Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rated, are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and are members of the College of the State Bar of Texas.

http://www.dfwdivorce.com

Facebook: @BealLawFirmDallasParkCities

Dallas (214) 414-0418

Southlake (817) 261-4333

Fort Worth (817) 945-3384

San Antonio (210) 946-3303

SOURCE Beal Law Firm