Esteemed Oral Surgeon in Fargo, ND, Fully Reopens with New Safety Measures, Improves Smiles and Lives

FARGO, N.D., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A dedicated and passionate oral surgeon, Dr. Michael Noffze is eager to announce that his practice has fully reopened to existing and new patients. With previously limited access during the coronavirus pandemic, this surgical team is excited to reopen their doors and continue to improve the health and lives of their patients. Emergency care, wisdom tooth extractions, and skilled dental implant surgery are all available. New measures and precautions have also been taken for the safety and comfort of their patients and their community.

As a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with over 14 years of training, Dr. Noffze received surgical training and a medical degree from the Mayo Clinic. As an authority in oral and maxillofacial surgery as well as treatments including wisdom teeth extractions and full mouth dental implants, he speaks for dental study clubs and symposiums across the nation and internationally.

With a dedication to his profession as well as his patients, he treats more than just symptoms. Finding the root cause of a patient's concern, he uses a broader perspective when developing treatment plans. For this reason, he also understands that if a dental concern is left unchecked or untreated, it can lead to lasting and more detrimental systemic conditions. Avoiding unnecessary stressors on patients' health and protecting their immune system, he encourages those in need of a trusted oral surgeon, to visit his practice and receive the care they require for a healthy and functional life.

From tooth extractions, oral pathology exams, and even facial cosmetic enhancements, to life-changing full mouth dental implants, Dr. Noffze and his team offer a patient-centered approach to care. "Oral surgery is a unique profession because we get to see the direct benefit on a patient's smile. Although it's not usually a life-or-death situation, we are able to truly improve their lives. That's a very rewarding thing. It allows me to come to work every day with a smile in my face," says Dr. Noffze.

Additional safety measures have been taken including sanitizing patient rooms in between each visit and providing thorough and deep cleanings of the entire office more frequently. Personal protection equipment (PPE) will be worn by staff members when with patients. Dr. Noffze and his team will be closely monitoring updates and recommendations by the American Dental Association (ADA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local and federal authorities.

Using advanced training, a skilled and qualified staff, and minimally invasive technology, Dr. Noffze strives to offer care that's life changing. To learn more about this practice, their current safety guidelines, or to schedule a consultation with this trusted oral surgeon, call 701-232-9565.

About the Oral Surgeon

The Facial and Oral Surgery Center is a leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in Fargo, ND. Dr. Michael Noffze is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon who received his medical degree and certificate in preliminary general surgery from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. Dr. Noffze is the director of one of the largest dental study clubs in the United States, was recognized by Cambridge Who's Who as the 2010 Professional of the Year for Dental Surgery, and continually speaks internationally on the topic of dental implants. Dr. Noffze is specially trained to treat medically compromised patients and his advanced and unique digital workflow streamlines complex dental implant cases. To learn more about The Facial and Oral Surgery Center and the advanced services that Dr. Noffze provides, call 701-232-9565 or visit the website at http://www.tfaosc.com.

SOURCE The Facial & Oral Surgery Center