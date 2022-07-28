Estevan Oriol x Dickies Launch Capsule Collection Celebrating Origins of West Coast Street Culture

Dickies and World-Renowned Photographer Create Styles that Honor the Lowrider Community

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickies , the world's leading workwear brand, and critically-acclaimed, award-winning photographer, art director and filmmaker Estevan Oriol, announce today the launch of the Estevan Oriol x Dickies capsule collection. Oriol's iconic representation of Los Angeles—with all its glamour and grit—has cemented his status as a West Coast legend and paved the way for new generations of street artists.

The collection combines Dickies' classic workwear styles with Oriol's signature urban flair and boasts 12 pieces in total, with prices ranging from $80-$150. In support of the partnership, Dickies will also release never-before-seen photo and video content from Oriol featuring iconic Dickies pieces across its website and social media footprint.

"From working with the biggest names in '90s hip-hop and capturing pivotal moments in the city's history, we were draw to Estevan's hustle and his love for Los Angeles which helped him forge a path all his own while staying true to his roots," said Sarah Crocket, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Dickies. "We're honored to have been able to immortalize in this collection Estevan's deep ties to Chicano lowriding and the real moments he's captured while telling the story of the City of Angels over the last 25 years."

The Estevan Oriol x Dickies collection available for purchase today at dickies.com includes:

"Dickies has always been a trusted staple for workers and the artistic communities that have been traditionally overlooked by the fashion world," said Estevan Oriol. "Designing this collection was a labor of love because we're recognizing the cultural impact of the outsiders, the makers and all the people who know what it means to ride low and slow."

To celebrate the newfound partnership, Dickies and Oriol will launch their inaugural capsule collection with an invitation-only, private event hosted in Los Angeles, California.

About the Dickies® Brand

Founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the rugged, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

About Estevan Oriol

Estevan Oriol is an internationally celebrated professional photographer, director, and urban lifestyle entrepreneur. His extensive portfolio juxtaposes the glamorous and gritty planes of LA culture, featuring portraits of famous athletes, artists, celebrities, and musicians as well as Latino, urban, gang, and tattoo culture lifestyles.

