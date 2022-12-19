|
19.12.2022 14:01:00
EsthetixMD, A Distinguished Oregon Med Spa, Joins Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Coast To Coast Family
EsthetixMD Will Enhance Customer Experiences In Bend, OR With AMP's Growth Platform
BEND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) today announces the addition of EsthetixMD (EMD) to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This business is another example of the accelerating number of practices partnering with AMP.
"AMP is thrilled to welcome EsthetixMD into the family," said Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Rebecca Covey has dedicated her heart and soul to EMD, building a model aesthetics practice in Oregon. We are truly looking forward to amplifying our success together with EMD."
AMP focuses on true partnerships with practices by collaborating with the highest quality clinics that provide exceptional customer experiences. The AMP model empowers practices by leveraging proven growth strategies in operations, marketing and training & education all while allowing the new partners to maintain the brand that has led to their success staying.
"The future is extremely bright in Bend, Oregon," said Rebecca Covey, EMD Founder. "Our new affiliation will enhance EMD's ability to live up to our motto of Your Results, Our Reason. The entire team is ecstatic to join the AMP team that is disrupting the status quo in aesthetics."
This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.
ABOUT AMP
AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esthetixmd-a-distinguished-oregon-med-spa-joins-advanced-medaesthetic-partners-coast-to-coast-family-301705712.html
SOURCE Advanced MedAesthetic Partners
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live Tickerifo-Geschäftsklima im Blick: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Märkte zu Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten die Woche in der Gewinnzone beginnen. Der US-Leitindex fiel zurück. Zum Wochenanfang ging es an den Märkten hingegen in Asien abwärts.