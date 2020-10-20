+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
20.10.2020 20:46:00

Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

  • Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
  • Advance polls were open from Friday, October 16, to Monday, October 19, for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • According to the preliminary data, 14,266 electors voted at the advance polls in the two
    by-elections. It should be noted that this figure is an estimate, as some polls may not have reported yet.

 

Electoral District

Preliminary Number of Voters at
Advance Polls in Current By-election

Official Number of Voters at
Advance Polls in 43rd General Election

York Centre

7,960

13,140

Toronto Centre

6,306

9,881

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen grün -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Tag mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus schloss. Die US-Börsen erholen sich nach einem schwachen Vortag. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag vor allem aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen