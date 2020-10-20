|
20.10.2020 20:46:00
Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -
- Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
- Advance polls were open from Friday, October 16, to Monday, October 19, for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- According to the preliminary data, 14,266 electors voted at the advance polls in the two
by-elections. It should be noted that this figure is an estimate, as some polls may not have reported yet.
Electoral District
Preliminary Number of Voters at
Official Number of Voters at
York Centre
7,960
13,140
Toronto Centre
6,306
9,881
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
